Vlatko Andonovski finds a new job! Ex-USWNT boss appointed KC Current head coach after World Cup failure

The Kansas City Current officially announced early Monday morning that Vlatko Andonovski was returning to the club as the head coach.

Andonovski joins KC Current

After resigning as USWNT coach

Will take over as coach and sporting director

WHAT HAPPENED? The Kansas City Current announced that Andonovski, who previously served as the head coach of FC Kansas City of the NWSL and the United States Women's National Team, would be returning to the city to lead the team as the head coach and sporting director.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Kansas City is home,” Andonovski, a two-time NWSL coach of the year, said in a statement. “This club is very ambitious, and they have an ownership group willing to do what it takes to meet their goals... The fans here have always been passionate, and it has been so exciting to see them grow and make Kansas City one of the best atmospheres in the NWSL."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Current dropped to 11th place this season in the 12-team league after finishing as runners-up in the NWSL in their maiden season last year, missing the playoffs.

WHAT NEXT? Andonovski will take over the side soon with the team not scheduled to play again until next year when the new season starts.