Ex-PSG midfielder Mulumbu keen to return to France

The Democratic Republic of the Congo International has been without a club since last playing for Kilmarnock in 2019

Youssouf Mulumbu has declared his interest in returning to play in France.

The 33-year-old Congolese began his career at Paris Saint-Germain before going on to have a six-year stint at West Bromwich Albion where he made more than 200 appearances.

He next played for Norwich City before moving to Scotland, featuring for Celtic and Kilmarnock.

His last game for the latter came in a 2-1 Premiership home win against Rangers on May 19, 2019.

"I am open to France. I am better known in the UK because I have spent most of my career here, but it is true that a challenge in France would be really tempting," Mulumbu told FootMercato.

Mulumbu explains he's been a free agent since then because he's had pretences about where he wants to play.

"I was on loan from Celtic [at Kilmarnock]. I went to the Africa Cup of Nations. It went well. When I returned, there were requests in Turkey, but I wanted to stay in a competitive championship," the midfielder continued.

"I waited and the football market is a particular market. When the offers first arrived, I wanted to wait. After that it was more complicated.

"I had a goal to play in specific championships. I was demanding. It's a choice. We knew it could be risky, but if I had known, I would probably have thought a little more about certain approaches."

The inactivity of football due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lot of uncertainty for players about the future, especially those who are free agents.

Mulumbu, however, did assert that he was approached by a Championship club before things came to a halt.

"In England, there was a Championship club with many players injured," he said.

"They were going to recruit before March 25. So I was on time. It all started well and then the virus arrived."