Ex-Orlando Pirates boss Sredojevic reveals biggest Bucs regret

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic still regrets leaving Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates without winning a trophy with them.

The 52-year-old Serbian tactician handled the Buccaneers in two stints – first in 2006 when he joined the giants after replacing Kosta Papic, who resigned and joined Maritzburg United.

He worked for 217 days and only managed relative success in continental competitions, guiding Pirates to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League in 2006 before he resigned on January 16, 2007, to join Yanga SC of Tanzania.

His second stint started in 2017 when Pirates officially announced his return following his exit from the Uganda national team, where he replaced Kjell Jonevret, who had resigned.

During his first season on return to the PSL, Sredojevic led Pirates to a second-place finish on the log, as well as qualifying the team for the Champions League.

Overall, he took charge of 80 games across all competitions, winning 38, drawing 26, while losing 16, and on August 16, 2019, he quit as Pirates coach without winning a trophy.

Sredojevic, who currently handles the Cranes again, has explained his main regret during his time with the team was the failure to win silverware.

'It was the way God wanted'

“Look, everything was the way God wanted,” he said on PSL Now as quoted by idiskitimes.

“Thinker of destiny is playing its role and whatever has happened I would in any way like to say maybe, if I could return, maybe something different we would do to win a trophy with Orlando Pirates.

“However, I’m happy the team recovered after many years, they won MTN8 last year and I wish the team sincerely all the best.”

Sredojevic also took time to express his gratitude to the Buccaneers and the South African football fraternity for the support he was accorded while in the country.

'I have really loved you'

“Also to South Africa football fraternity I would like to say I’m away from you, but I’m feeling I have not just coached your players being friends with your football administrators or the football fraternity supporters,” Sredojevic continued.

“Whatsoever I have really day by day, 1000 days I have spent in first and second stints, I have not just coached and worked with you, I have really loved you and I still love you, wishing you sincerely all the best wherever you are in whatever you do.”