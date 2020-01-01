Ex-Morocco midfielder Kharja tips Hakimi to win Serie A with Inter Milan

The Moroccan full-back is the latest signing in the blue half of the San Siro

Former Morocco midfielder Houssine Kharja believes new Inter Milan recruit Achraf Hakimi can win the Serie A title next season.

The 21-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Real Madrid in a €40 million five-year deal earlier this week.

Hakimi had spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, racking up 73 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists.

BVB finished second in the Bundesliga to Bayern Munich in both his seasons at Signal Iduna Park, but he was able to play a part in seeing the Bavarians off in the 2019 German Super Cup which Dortmund won 2-0.

Hakimi could not establish himself in the Spanish capital with Dani Carvajal and Marcelo still key men in the full-back positions for Zinedine Zidane.

The versatile Madrid-born player will now look to start a fresh chapter in his career with the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, Club World Cup and Spanish Super Cup, all in his cabinet in his short time with Los Blancos.

Hakimi’s strong performances on the pitch have seen him compared to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kharja thinks his countryman has been a revelation.

“Hakimi was the revelation player this year,” the 37-year-old told TuttoMercato.

“Inter have beaten competition from great teams and perhaps he would have been useful also for Real Madrid

“For [Antonio] Conte, Hakimi is fantastic because he has impressive athletic skills, can make an incredible run and other features that make the difference.

“Conte has the ability to win the Scudetto, with Hakimi next year, he can win the championship.

"I have no doubts Hakimi will be successful in the Nerazzurri and will become an Inter star. From coach Conte, he will receive great support. I am happy with the choice to play in Italy.”

Kharja played for Inter in the second half of the 2010-2011 season, on loan from Genoa, making a total of 19 appearances and scoring once. He also played for the likes of Roma, Fiorentina and Sochaux. He was capped 78 times for the Morocco national team between 2003 and 2015, scoring 13 goals.

Hakimi certainly looks likely to play a key role at right wing-back for Conte with present options Victor Moses (on loan from Chelsea), Ashley Young and Antonio Candreva all approaching the twilight of their careers.

Inter started the current season strong and looked like they were going to end Juventus’ eight-year grip on the Serie A title. The men in black and blue stirpes have, however, fizzled out and are now 11 points behind the Bianconeri with a game in hand.