Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns defender & TB Joshua discipline claims a ‘vision from God’ made him quit club

WHAT HAPPENED: Buhle Mkhwanazi parted ways with SuperSport United at the start of the season, and has revealed now that he decided to leave the club after being inspired to do so in a dream.

The 33-year-old has explained that it was intervention from God that convinced the veteran to end his tenure with SSU.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I left SuperSport not because I was out of contract but because of what I saw in a dream,” Mkhwanazi said on SAFM SportON. “God told me in a dream that I can’t take the [job].

“It looked foolish, but God says I use foolish things to teach the wise,” he added. “Some will laugh and say look at him he’s stupid and walking away from a contract.”

WHAT’S MORE: This isn’t the first time that Mkhwanazi has pointed to divine intervention for him taking a major career decision.

The defender, who recently revealed the eye-watering salary he was enjoying at Bidvest Wits, previously claimed that Jesus inspired him to leave his lucrative deal with the Clever Boys.

“I remember I used to boast about the numbers on my contract, not knowing that my soul was suffering,” Mkhwanazi wrote.

“The day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mkhwanazi is committed to allowing his religious convictions and beliefs to dictate his career decisions, even though he has been left without employment since July.

“I want to thank God for sending me to places that people despise,” he added. “I realized when I attended the ECG Church of Prophet Bushiri.

“There’s also a church I go to which is linked to TB Joshua. When I’m at these places, I hear God talking to me,” he continued. “There are many unhappy billionaires.”