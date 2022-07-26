Ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Kodisang's loan from Braga to Chaves hits a snag

The 22-year-old has been playing for his club's second team and was keen on playing in the top tier next season

Kobamelo Kodisang's proposed move to newly promoted Primeira Liga side Chaves from Braga has fallen through, according to the player's agent Mike Makaab.

The 22-year-old was expected to join Flavienses in a loan deal after Premier Soccer League outfit Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign him. However, in a recent interview, his representative has revealed the plan has changed.

Article continues below

"It came as a surprise to us because everything was seemingly agreed upon but there was one particular clause in the loan agreement that Braga weren’t happy with," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"They have been a little bit tough but we must also understand that they have an asset, so they want to make sure that they secure their interest going forward.

"That is where the complications came in. We’re still positive that we can achieve something with this deal, either a loan with an option or an outright transfer."

Makaab has confirmed his client is back training with Braga but insisted the South Africa international will not play in the lower tier in the forthcoming campaign.

"He has returned to training with Braga at the moment but the two clubs are engaged in discussion and we’re also involved and trying to mediate in trying to find common ground between the two clubs," the agent added.

"One thing that we cannot allow is for [Kodisang] to play another season in the reserve team and that is something that is not going to happen, I can tell you now."

Amakhosi were interested in signing the attacker and despite the Chaves' move falling through, Makaab says chances of Chiefs signing him are slim.

"They gave it their best shot and now we can see that Braga isn’t an easy club to deal with. They're a big club in Portugal and these clubs in Europe are not easy to deal with," he continued.



"I think the chances of that happening are not great, I think that deal has come and gone. Kaizer Chiefs have quite rightly withdrawn because they’ve already filled that position.

"The focus for us now is to ensure that [Kodisang] stays in Europe and plays at a top level in Portugal."

Kodisang had previously played for Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits in the PSL.