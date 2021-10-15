Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star and Orlando Pirates tormentor Maselesele passes away

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United midfielder-come-striker Lucky Maselesele has passed away.

The 41-year-old had been working as an athlete representative division client manager at MSC Sports after retiring from professional football in 2012.

His former Chiefs teammate and close friend Isaac Mabotsa confirmed the shocking news when speaking to Soccer Laduma on Friday evening.

“I can confirm the sad news, but at the moment I request that we be given time to come to terms with what has happened," Mabotsa said.

"I am at his home as I speak, but please understand, I won’t make any further comment on the matter."

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United & Black Leopards midfielder Lucky Maselesele has passed away at the age of 41 #SSDiski — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 15, 2021

Maselesele started his professional career at Chiefs in 1998 after being promoted from the club's academy to the first team.

The Alexandra-born player established himself as a fan favourite at the Soweto giants and he was one of the team's star players in the early years of the new millennium.

Maselesele is best remembered for his outstanding performances against Chiefs' arch-rivals Orlando Pirates as he had a knack for scoring in the Soweto Derby matches.

A hard-running and skilful attacker blessed with an eye for goal, Maselesele grabbed late-winning goals against Pirates in the Vodacom Challenge and Telkom Charity Cup.

The dreadlocked player spent some time with Manning Rangers on loan from Chiefs and Thanda Royal Zulu, before moving to Black Leopards in a permanent deal in 2005.

Spells with City Pillars, Yenicami Agdelen of Cyprus, FC AK and Maritzburg United followed, but he was banned from professional football for two years after testing positive for benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine in November 2008.

Maselesele then had a brief spell with Namibian club Civics FC in 2011 and he retired from professional football in the following year.

He played for South Africa's Amajita at the 1999 Cosafa Under-20 Championships with the team comprising of the likes of Emmanuel Ngobese, Jabu Pule (Mahlangu), Dillon Sheppard, Tso Vilakazi, Dikgang Mabalane, Nasief Morris, Bamuza Sono amongst others.