Ex-Juventus defender Traore reveals his Arsenal regret as he switches to coaching

Armand Traore is disappointed he did not wait long enough to continue his Arsenal career.

The 32-year-old started his professional career with the Gunners in 2005 and he spent six years at the club before leaving for Queens Park Rangers in 2011.

During his stint at the Emirates Stadium, Traore struggled for playing time with 13 first-team appearances for Arsene Wenger's side and he was sent out on loan to Portsmouth and Juventus.

Upon his return from Turin in August 2011, he immediately joined QPR on a three-year contract followed by a move to Nottingham Forest in 2016.

When asked about his regrets at Arsenal, Traore told GOAL: “Maybe I should have been a little bit more patient after my loan at Juventus.

“I came back eager and impatient to play first-team football and at that time, Gael Clichy was still there and Kieran Gibbs was present too.

“If I could do it again, I would probably wait a bit more that summer but you know, everything happens for a reason.”

The former Senegal left-back endured a difficult time at his last two clubs Rizespor and Cardiff City as he did not play any competitive games before leaving the latter in 2020.

Traore described the end of his playing career as a ‘shame’ but he is now working to secure his coaching badges to start a new path in football.

“I haven't been contracted to a club for the past two years and I stayed 10 to 13 months without hearing from clubs who showed interest so I just decided to hang up my boots,” he continued.

“I have to move on with my life, it was a shame though.

“So I'm now working to get my coaching license and I should be done with my badges soon. Presently, I'm spending time with my family because of the travelling around during my playing career.

“I feel a little bit sad about the way my career ended but I trust the process and the plans God has for me. Next up is coaching, looking for a coaching job and trying to get back to football.”

