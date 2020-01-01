Ex-Gor Mahia star Kizito reveals satisfaction playing in Vietnam's 'competitive' league

The Ugandan midfielder has been in the South-East Asian nation since 2015 and has no complaints

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Geoffrey Kizito has revealed he is happy to play in the Vietnam League 1.

Playing for Than Quang Ninh currently, 'Rasta' as Kizito is known has had stints with Xuan Thanh Sai Gon and Sai Gon. The defensive midfielder further pointed out what is important to survive in the South East Asian league.

“Vietnam has been good, I can’t complain because the league is as competitive and professional, much as many think, otherwise, here performance is key,” Kizito told Football256.

Kizito was part of the Cranes' team that took part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and says he achieved one of his career dreams by participating in the tournament.

“It was a good experience and a dream come true because I always wanted to play for my country at such a big stage. I played alongside experienced players and learnt a lot, I can only give thanks to God,” added the midfielder.

Kizito further answered whether he might leave during the upcoming transfer window as he also challenges upcoming players to push themselves hard and learn.

“If the opportunity comes and the deal is straight, I would certainly consider going,” he concluded.

“The young players have to work harder towards their dream every day because talent alone is not enough and opportunity meets hard work. To me, it’s about knowing your weakness, listening and being ready to learn.”

Meanwhile, Express FC defender Cyrus Kibande has said his debut season in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) was fair.

“I want to be honest with you that playing in 11 league games for such a big club like Express, was a fair start to my career at the club,” Kibande told Football256.

“Not that I was happy with missing out on the other games through injury, no, but note that this was my first season in the league, at a big club like Express, therefore to me 11 games were something huge.

“I am just imagining how it would’ve been had it not been for the injuries, so I am hoping for an injury-free season.”

Kibande also spoke about his expectations of working under Wasswa Bbosa who was appointed to succeed George Ssimwogerere in May.

“I know it’s going to be a competitive season for us as players in terms of proving to the manager that you deserve to start, but I am ready for the competition,"

“I am praying that I overcome my injury problems of last season so that I can play game in game out as I try to realize my dream of playing for the national team.

“It may not be the senior Cranes team for now but as long as it’s a national team set up, I really don’t mind the level.”