Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah reacts to Jordan Ayew comparison after Premier League feat

The erstwhile Leeds United man shares his thoughts on his Ghana record being levelled by the Crystal Palace forward

Former Leeds United forward Anthony Yeboah has highlighted the uniqueness of his status as Ghana's joint-record top scorer in the English Premier League.

Comparisons between the now 53-year-old and compatriot Jordan Ayew have emerged after the latter netted a match-winner for Crystal Palace in a clash with Watford on Saturday to go level on goals with the former.

While both men have 24 goals to their names, Yeboah achieved the feat in only 47 matches. Ayew, on the other hand, made his 128th appearance in Saturday's 1-0 triumph.

More teams

“If you compare my games to Jordan's, it tells you I had fewer games. I played 47 matches, scoring 24 goals in two and half years for Leeds United," Yeboah told Angel FM.

“[The English Premier League] is not a small league but Jordan scoring 24 goals means that the future is bright for him despite playing more matches than me.

"Looking at his age, he can add more goals if he continues to play in the Premier League.

“But for now, if you compare my statistics with him, you can see some sort of differences between us.”

Article continues below

Yeboah spent two years on the books of then-Premier League outfit Leeds, from 1995 to 1997.

Ayew, on the other hand, is in his fifth season in the English top-flight, having also previously played for Aston Villa and Swansea City.

With the exception of a half-season Championship spell with Villa in 2016-2017, the 28-year-old has played in the Premier League since moving from France to England in 2015.

