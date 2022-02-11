Ex-Ghana FA chief Nyaho-Tamakloe questions Addo’s Ghana commitment

Former Ghana Football Association president Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is unimpressed by the appointment of Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo for Ghana’s lead coaching position ahead of next month’s clash with Nigeria in 2022 World Cup qualifying.



Assistant to immediate-past Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who was fired for an abysmal showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Addo was unable to join the Black Stars for the continental showpiece, owing to club commitments.



The 46-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany but played international football for Ghana, concurrently held both assistant coaching roles with club and country before Afcon.



"Otto Addo, I don't know him, and I have nothing against him but he neglected the boys when he was [supposed to have been] a part of the team [for Afcon], and such a person to me hasn't got passion for the Black Stars," Nyaho-Tamakloe, GFA president between 2001 and 2005, told GTV Sports Plus.



"I will suggest that we give a local coach, in person of the trainer of Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum [the opportunity].



“I have studied that man carefully and he has brought a lot of life to Kotoko and if we really want to get somewhere, we should give that gentleman the power and I can tell you he will give us a team we can be surprised about.”



Addo has been tasked to supervise the Black Stars for the upcoming two-legged qualifier, alongside former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton (technical advisor), Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng (assistant coach) and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani (assistant coach).



The winners of the tie over two legs will secure qualification for the final tournament in Qatar later this year.



"Dramani can be paired with Dr. Ogum of Kotoko, and we shall see result. He will build the boys in what we call ‘war footy’ and it is going to be a challenge because the boys will have to work very hard,” Tamakloe added.



“We shouldn't be pretending we don't know why Chris Hughton is in there as the technical advisor. This is a professional coach and you have now named him as an advisor.



“When Chris Hughton advises Otto Addo on the touchline, he [Addo] would choose to implement the idea or not to implement the suggestion on the pitch, so you can clearly see this Black Stars technical team will be a disaster.



“They have been set up to be a disaster. Mark my words.”



Ogum, meanwhile, has steered Kotoko to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after 16 rounds of matches.