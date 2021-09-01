Ex-Bayern Munich defender Boateng joins Lyon on free transfer

The Germany international has signed a contract with the French outfit that will keep him at the Groupama Stadium until 2023

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has joined Lyon on a free transfer.

Boateng had been without a club since leaving Bayern at the end of his contract on June 30, with the German champions having ultimately decided against tying him down to fresh terms.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in the subsequent months, and a potential return to the Premier League was also mooted for the centre-back, but Lyon have ultimately won the race for his signature.

What's been said?

Boateng says the Ligue 1 outfit's project was the most attractive to him, and he is looking forward to linking up with his new team-mates at the Groupama Stadium.

"I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome," he said at his unveiling on Wednesday. "I can't wait to write a new chapter in my story. I can't wait to meet my team-mates. I know the team is young and I will try to bring my experience.

"I received other proposals but I quickly made up my mind. I thank the people who made sure that I came here. I have known the club for a long time, I have seen them play in the Champions League."

Lyon sporting director Juninho added: "Jerome Boateng will bring us his talent but also a lot more to the changing room. He was very motivated to come and play for us."

What will Boateng bring to Lyon?

Boateng brings well over a decade of experience at the highest level to Lyon's ranks, having started his career at Hertha in 2006 before going on to take in spells at Hamburg, Manchester City and Bayern.

The Germany international's best performances came at Allianz Arena, where he initially arrived in 2011 from City, as he played a key role in one of the most successful periods in Bayern's illustrious history.

Boateng won 22 trophies during his time with the Bundesliga champions, including nine league titles and two Champions League crowns, making 362 appearances in total.

The veteran defender has also picked up 76 caps at international level, and helped his country lift their fourth World Cup in 2014, but has not played for Germany since 2019.

When could Boateng make his debut?

Lyon supporters will hope that Boateng's presence can help Peter Bosz's side improve on their fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 last term, and he could be in line to make his debut when they play host to Strasbourg on September 12.

