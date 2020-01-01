Ex-Barcelona star Arda Turan returns to Galatasaray after nine years away

The 33-year-old has returned to the club where he made his senior debut in 2005

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Arda Turan, who returns to the club of his youth nine years after leaving to join Atletico Madrid.

Turan, 33, was a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired last month. The midfielder had spent the past season and a half on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Turkey international came up through the youth ranks at Galatasaray before making his senior debut in 2005. Turan became a star for club and country before joining Atletico in 2011.

Speaking to Galatasaray's official website, Turan admitted he was emotional returning to Gala, and thanked the club's chairman for making the move happen.

"Emotions are very deep," Turan said. "Now is not the time to comment and talk too much. It's time for me to get on the field and fight. I would like to thank Mr. Mustafa Cengiz and members of the board of directors.

"I hope everything will be good: the most beautiful days, successful days again both in Turkey and in Europe. I miss the fans very much. I am waiting for the day I will meet with them. I hope to see you as soon as possible."

Turan spent four seasons with Atletico, where he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, before moving on to Barcelona in 2015.

With the Blaugrana, Turan continued his success by again winning La Liga, as well as two Copas del Rey.

Last autumn, Turan found himself in legal trouble after being involved in a brawl that resulted in a suspended two years and eight months prison sentence for firing a gun to incite fear and panic, illegal possession of weapons and causing intentional injury.

Turan has not served any jail time, though he did pay a fine of 2.5 million Turkish lira (£350,648) for the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Cengiz said that he felt comfortable with signing Turan and believes that the midfielder should not be judged too harshly for any indiscretions.

"We have no personal problems with Arda," Cengiz told the club's official website . "People can make mistakes."