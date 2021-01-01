Ex-Arsenal defender Lauren celebrates Henry after ‘well-deserved’ induction into Premier League Hall of Fame

The former Gunners striker joined England legend Alan Shearer as the first two legendary players in the coveted English top-flight's Hall of Fame

Former Cameroon and Arsenal right-back Lauren has described Thierry Henry’s induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame as a ‘well-deserved’ recognition.

Henry and Alan Shearer became the inaugural inductees into the Hall of Fame on Monday, thanks to their outstanding records in the English top-flight during their playing days.

Shearer remains the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 441 games across 14 seasons for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United while Henry won the Premier League's Golden Boot a record four times and scored 175 league goals in 258 appearances for Arsenal - the most scored by a player in the club's history.

The ex-France striker also won two top-flight titles with the Gunners which includes the unbeaten 2003-04 season they finished as 'the Invincibles'.

Lauren played with Henry in Arsene Wenger's team for seven years before they both left the Emirates Stadium in 2007 for Portsmouth and Barcelona respectively.

In his congratulatory message, the former Indomitable Lions defender said the honour makes the former Monaco and Montreal CF coach a legend because of his personal achievements.

“We'll always be The Invincibles. But now you're a legend in your own right, Thierry Henry! Was an honour to play with you at Arsenal,” Lauren tweeted.

“Congrats on your place in the Premier League Hall of Fame. Well deserved, lad!”

Article continues below

We'll always be The Invincibles. But now you're a legend in your own right, Thierry Henry! Was an honour to play with you at @Arsenal. Congrats on your place in the Premier League Hall of Fame. Well deserved, lad! 🏆🔴⚪ #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/NWvWteszSt — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) April 26, 2021

Henry, in his reaction to the Hall of Fame induction, said he was happy to leave his legacy in the English top-flight with his goalscoring contributions for Arsenal.

“One thing is for sure, I wanted to change the game," the Frenchman told the Premier League website.

"There's one thing to lift trophies, there's one thing to lead goals, but did you elevate the position that you were playing in?"