‘Everything angers Klopp, but he is calmer!’ – Henderson happy to be working with Liverpool boss

The Reds captain, who is preparing to get his hands on the Premier League title, credits the Anfield coach with helping his own game

Jordan Henderson admits that “everything” angers Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but the German is considered to have mellowed during his time at Anfield.

A proven winner was acquired by the Reds in October 2015 and charged with the task of delivering long-awaited silverware.

Final pain was endured across multiple competitions in that quest before a Champions League triumph was savoured in 2019.

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title in that campaign, but have responded in style to claim a record-breaking top-flight crown in 2020.

UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup successes have also been taken in, with Klopp demanding that standards are not allowed to slip by those now accustomed to collecting medals.

He expects nothing but the best from those around him, with Henderson conceding that a man famed for his theatrical antics on the touchline can be difficult to please.

Asked by The Guardian what makes Klopp angry, the Reds skipper said: “Everything!

“He is very intense in training. I quite like that. I’d say he was a bit angrier at the beginning, when he first came, than he is now.”

Klopp’s character, along with his tactical nous, has helped to lift Liverpool to levels they could only dream of prior to his arrival.

He is considered to have improved many of those at his disposal, with 29-year-old Henderson fitting into that category after seeing his role slightly tweaked.

On that decision, the England international midfielder said: “When the gaffer came, I changed from wanting to be the player that maybe I thought I was – in terms of doing everything – to focusing on what the team needed.

“When you’re a No 6, you’ve got to be a lot more disciplined. You’ve always got to be thinking about protection, counter-pressing, being aware of the counterattack.

“Ultimately I wanted to become successful. If it meant playing a certain position, that was fine with me.

“A year ago we had a conversation when Fabinho signed. He was fantastic in that deeper role, definitely one of the best No. 6s in the world, and it was an opportunity to move a little further forward.

“That was over a year ago, and since then I’ve played No. 6 and No. 8 as much as each other. It doesn’t really matter.

“As time goes on, you learn different things tactically.

“I always felt as though my best position was a box-to-box midfielder who could get up and down. Tackle. Work hard. Assist. Get in the box, but do the defensive side. Counter-press.”