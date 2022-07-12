‘Everton’s Iwobi should cut his dreads and improve shooting on goal’ – Fans

The 26-year-old Super Eagle has travelled with the Toffees squad for their pre-season tour of the USA where they will face Arsenal

A cross-section of supporters have challenged Everton winger Alex Iwobi to work on his shooting, scoring, and creating passes ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was among the key players as the Toffees avoided being relegated from the Premier League with only two matches to spare last season.

Iwobi, who joined Everton from Arsenal in 2019, played full minutes of the last 12 matches under Frank Lampard and helped the Toffees secure their top-flight status with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Super Eagle has already returned for pre-season with Everton and was named in the team’s squad that travelled to the United States of America and will face his former side Arsenal in a friendly at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday.

GOAL Africa's Facebook page posted Iwobi’s images in training with Everton and posed a question: What improvements would you like to see in Iwobi's game next season?

“He should improve on his shooting to post,” Patrick Solomon opened the debate, adding: “He always appears in dangerous position of shooting but ends up sending it to space,” while Steven Alobo wrote: “He should stop dancing on the ball.”

Micky Adjei Nhyiraba called on Iwobi to work on his goal-scoring abilities: “Goal scoring ability, he should work on that,” while Jerry Wisdom echoed Solomon sentiments: “He can improve on his shooting to goal and reduce the dada on his head it's too much.”

“Goals and assists should be his priority,” explained Abdulwaheed Abdulfattah while Evansam Adeola said: “His goalscoring ability needs to improve and Ally Munir added: “He must start scoring goals.”

Lesiba Sekgwele said: “I thought he had a good season in terms of minutes played and his contribution to the team in attack and defensively. He is quick and alert.

“Maybe he needs to score from time to time.”

“Iwobi looks sharp and focused for next season though but he needs massive improvement in all-round need to be more creative and be solid in attack and improve in crossing and creating chances and above all should be selfish in front of the goalkeeper by adding a `few more goals to his game.”

Okoi Omini summed it up: “Iwobi should on his final ball passing abilities, getting out of tight spaces and creating chances.”

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have called on the Super Eagle to cut his dreads, insisting they are derailing him from performing his duties.

“The moment he will cut his hair, he will concentrate on football,” opined Barne Dos Santoz while Nhlaka Nsele: “He should improve on cutting his dreads,” and Mhister Onomski concluded: “Iwobi should cut his dread, it’s slowing his pace.”

Everton will kick off their top-flight season with a home game against Chelsea on August 6.