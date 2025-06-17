Everton announce Seat Unique as their official match-by-match premium ticketing partner for Hill Dickinson Stadium

From high-end dining to lively social spaces - all at the Club's new iconic home on Liverpool's waterfront

Everton has announced a new partnership with Seat Unique, naming the ticketing platform as a founding partner of the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and the club’s official premium ticketing partner ahead of the upcoming season.

The club has announced the new premium tickets and packages as it prepares to move into its new 52,888-capacity stadium this August. Situated on Liverpool’s iconic Bramley-Moore Dock waterfront, Hill Dickinson Stadium is set to be a world-class destination for sport, music, entertainment and cultural events. The stadium is expected to draw over 1.4 million visitors annually, driving growth in North Liverpool and creating thousands of jobs.

For the first time ever in UK football, fans will be able to buy match-by-match access to a new cinematic 'loge' seating, including enclosures with reclining seats and private monitors. Plus, new fan areas and stands will set up cultural hubs for supporters to make the most of their experiences at Hill Dickinson.

Through this partnership, Seat Unique hosts the match-by-match and event sales across the stadium’s premium portfolio, including bars, restaurants, and curated fan experiences, including three new premium matchday experiences that Everton fans can set their sights on.

Everton fans can register their interest in the new premium tickets and packages now.

What are the new Everton premium fan experiences with Seat Unique?

Getty Images

If you're looking to get your hands on one of the newest fan experiences, fans can enquire through Seat Unique and sign up to be ahead of the curve on these new releases. There is only an exclusive number of packages available, 415 to be exact. So, fans who are looking to engross themselves in the new stadium will want to be first in line by registering their interest now.

Including premium spaces with seven-course fine dining packages, to exclusive fan zones in the new stadium offering live music and bars, here's all of the official info on each of the new premium tickets:

Seat Unique Enclosure Experience

Access to a restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Meet and greet with Everton First Team player

'Behind The Scenes' Tour of the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium

Private 4-seat enclosure with personal TV screens

West Stand Level 1 location (Close to the halfway line)

Premium padded seats with heating and charging points

Private table in the restaurant to enjoy formal à la carte pre-match dining

Menu inspired by a mix of modern European flavours

Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks

Matchday gift

VIP Car Parking (1 per 4 guests)

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

Beyond Lounge Package

Access to the Beyond Lounge 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Premium padded seating in block TC001/TC002 (Directly behind the home dugout)

Seats directly outside the lounge

Three-course à la carte modern British menu, served pre-match

Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks

Large TV screens in the lounge

VIP car parking (1 per 4 guests)

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

Domingo's Restaurant Package

Access to Domingo’s Restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Premium padded seating in the West Stand Upper (Blocks 301-304)

Three-course à la carte contemporary steakhouse dining

Complimentary beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks

Access to a large social bar, sports bar & two traditional pubs on the vibrant Village Street

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

Trinity Place Bar Package

Access to the Trinity Place Bar 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Premium padded seating in the East Stand Lower, close to the halfway line (Blocks 113-115)

Seating directly outside the lounge

One complimentary food voucher

Complimentary bar including beer, wine and soft drinks

Contemporary football-focused social bar

Live entertainment within the bar

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

Trinity Place Restaurant Package

Access to the Trinity Place Restaurant 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Private table in the Trinity Place Restaurant throughout

Premium padded seating in the East Stand Lower, close to the halfway line (Blocks 113-115)

Seating directly outside the restaurant

Complimentary bar including beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

Village Street Package

Access to the Village Street 3 hours before kick-off and up to an hour after the final whistle

Access to a large social bar, sports bar & two traditional pubs on the vibrant Village Street

Premium padded seating in the West Stand Upper (Blocks 301-304)

One food voucher for any of the street food outlets located within Village Street

Complimentary beer, wine and soft drinks pre-match & at half time

Contactless bars are available after the full-time whistle

Live entertainment on Village Street

Tickets delivered through the Everton FC App 2-4 days before the fixture

How to sign up for Everton's premium fan experiences?

With season tickets already sold out, the 415 match-by-match premium experiences are expected to be in high demand, with fans being urged to act quickly to secure their spot at the dawn of a new era for Everton.

Fans looking to nab a premium experience should look to register interest on the live link on Seat Unique now.

Where is the new Hill Dickinson Stadium?

Hill Dickinson Stadium - Everton’s new home - is located at Bramley‑Moore Dock, in the Vauxhall district of Liverpool, right on the River Mersey waterfront. It's approximately two miles north of the club's old ground, Goodison Park, and just 1–2 km east of Liverpool city centre.

The stadium sits within a redeveloped dock on Regent Road (L3 0AP), with excellent access via the nearby Sandhills Merseyrail station, multiple bus routes, and dedicated matchday transport links.