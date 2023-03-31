Everton could receive a points deduction as soon as this season, pending a Premier League investigation into an alleged breach of financial rules.

Everton recorded losses of £371m over 3 years

EPL investigating losses, which violate FFP rules

Decision should be reached by end of season

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton are in the midst of a relegation scrap, but things off the pitch aren't looking great either. According to the Daily Mail, a current Premier League investigation into an alleged breach of financial rules could culminate in the club receiving a points deduction. And with the authorities confident that the matter will be finalised by the end of the season, any potential deduction could hit them during 2022-23, having a huge impact on the likelihood of them being relegated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Specifically, the alleged financial wrongdoings amount to registering combined losses of £371 million ($457.5m) over a three-year period - this is more than three times the permissible limit of £107m, as outlined by FFP rules. It's a pretty damning indictment of the Toffees' use of transfer funds in recent seasons (which is partly why Dyche's side are currently facing the threat of relegation). And reportedly, Everton's rivals at the bottom of the Premier League are seriously unhappy about the situation, with six separate letters from clubs demanding greater transparency from the league, who gave assurances last summer that Everton had no case to answer.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT'S NEXT FOR EVERTON? According to reports, the Premier League is confident that the matter will be concluded before the season finishes on 28 May. Given that only one breach - the three-year loss - is being investigated, it's a far less complicated procedure than the ongoing investigation into Manchester City's 101 alleged breaches of FFP rules. That being said, these are still uncertain times for everyone involved with Everton FC, and of course for supporters. Regardless, Dyche and his side will remain focused on performances on the pitch; next up, they face a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.