Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi insists he wants to produce dazzling displays like his uncle, Jay-Jay Okocha, to ensure his fans are entertained.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigerian was sold to the Toffees after failing to deliver for Arsenal consistently from wider areas. However, he has flourished since Frank Lampard took over last season and has become one of the first names on the team sheet, playing in a number of different roles.

The 26-year-old has now revealed he wants to emulate his uncle, Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, who is one of the finest dribblers the world has seen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Okocha played for Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, and Bolton Wanderers, among others, from 1990 until 2008.

During this period, he was loved by the fans owing to his unique playing style, where he seemingly dribbled past his opponents effortlessly and sometimes scored beautiful goals.

Okocha was a darling even to younger fans, and Iwobi wants to follow in the footsteps of his uncle and have the same impact on the next generation.

WHAT HE SAID: “He [Okocha] was an entertaining player to watch, and the skills he used to do were outrageous skills, that you only really see freestylers do," Iwobi told the Independent.

"So, yeah, hopefully, the younger viewers will learn a bit more about him and understand why I chuck in some skills too. I mean, that’s what kids want to see, you know – people having fun. He was a fun guy to watch. “Sometimes I feel like I’m just that same kid that wants to express myself and play football but when I do realise that ‘Wow! I have an influence on kids’.

"It’s mad. I just want to put positive things out there for them. It’s nice that kids look up to me and try to imitate me and play like me because I was once that kid who used to look up to my uncle. I find it weird but I do enjoy it.”

WHAT NEXT: Iwobi is expected to play a vital role on Wednesday as Everton make a trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League.