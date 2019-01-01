Everton investigating alleged racist abuse of Son during Tottenham clash

The South Korea international was reportedly targeted by a supporter during the two sides' draw at Goodison Park

Everton are investigating alleged racist abuse of Tottenham’s South Korean international Son Heung-min during the sides’ 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Son, 27, was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson for a trip on Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. Gomes collided with right-back Serge Aurier and was stretchered off with a horrific injury, which has since been confirmed as a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Both Aurier and Son were clearly distressed after realising the severity of Gomes’ injury, and Son left the pitch in tears. Reports have since suggested Son was racially abused by a member of the crowd at Goodison Park.

An official statement from Everton read: "Everton is investigating an alleged incident of racist behaviour by a supporter attending today's fixture against Tottenham.

"Everton strongly condemns any form of racism. Any such behaviour has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game."

Spurs had led through Dele Alli’s second Premier League goal in three games but, with the visitors reduced to ten men, Everton equalised in stoppage time through Cenk Tosun.

Both sets of players were visibly shaken by the injury to Gomes, and Alli said after the game that Son had been inconsolable in the dressing room after the game.

Mauricio Pochettino also revealed Everton’s Seamus Coleman had visited the Spurs dressing room to console Son.

While Pochettino stressed that his priority was Gomes' wellbeing rather than the result, he also questioned whether Son had deserved to be sent off for his role in the incident.

The Premier League later confirmed that Son had been sent off "for endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge."

If reports of abuse at Goodison Park are found to be true, it would add to another dark day in football’s continuing fight against racism.

In Italy’s Serie A on Sunday, former Liverpool and Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after suffering racist abuse while playing for Brescia against Hellas Verona.

Brescia’s manager and owner both denied any such abuse had taken place but with footage apparently from the match circulating on social media, Balotelli called out abusers and deniers of racist abuse as ‘not real men’.