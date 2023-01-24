Everton circus continues! Gordon and Onana fail to report to training amid Chelsea & Newcastle transfer links

Both Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana were absent from Everton training as they continue to be linked with a move away from the club.

Everton duo absent from training

Gordon heavily linked with Newcastle move

While Chelsea pursuing Onana

WHAT HAPPENED? As chaos continues to reign at Goodison Park, two key players were missing from first team training under Paul Tait and Leighton Baines following Frank Lampard's sacking. Both Gordon and Onana failed to report for duty at Finch Farm, according to Sky Sports' Ben Grounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Toffees find themselves joint-bottom of the Premier League table and on the hunt for a new manager, which is proving difficult in itself, with other clubs looking to profit from their current state of turmoil. Both Onana and Gordon had been linked with a move to Chelsea, but The Telegraph report that Newcastle have since made progress in the race to snap up the winger, who they were interested in over the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Belgian midfielder Onana only joined Everton in the summer, turning down the chance to move to West Ham to secure a move to Merseyside, but has impressed to the point where Chelsea have shown an interest in trying to snap him up due to midfield problems of their own.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON AND ONANA? It has been reported that Newcastle are confident they can get a deal for Gordon over the line, while Onana's proposed move away from the club feels less certain.Everton are yet to comment on the training absentees.