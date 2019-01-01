Europa League: Wahbi Khazri’s penalty helps Saint-Etienne hold Oleksandriya

The Tunisian handed Les Verts an early lead but the hosts clawed back to have a share of the spoils on Thursday evening

Wahbi Khazri was on target as Saint-Etienne were held to a 2-2 draw by Oleksandriya in Thursday’s Europa League outing.

The 28-year-old gave the French team a 23rd minute from the penalty mark after he was upended by goalkeeper Yuriy Pankiv.

⚽️ #FCOASSE 0-1 23e : BUT pour l'#ASSE ! Wahbi #Khazri se charge de tout : obtenir le penalty et le transformer dans la foulée ! 1-0 pour Sainté ! pic.twitter.com/frPb2NMr8A — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) November 7, 2019

Mahdi Camara doubled the lead for Claude Puel’s men in the 72nd minute as they appear destined to earn their first away win in Group I.

In a cruel twist of fate, however, the Ukrainians fought back to ensure that the battle of Nika Stadium ended all squared.

Substitute Denys Bezborodko led the comeback with his 84th minute strike before Maksym Zaderaka equalised six minutes later.

With the disappointing away draw, Saint-Etienne are third with three points after three matches.

They welcome Gent to the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard for their next Europa League outing on November 28.

Thursday’s goal was Khazri’s third of the season across all competitions, as he is expected to be available for selection when Puel’s side travel to Nantes for Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture.