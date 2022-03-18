Europa League quarter-final draw: West Ham to take on Lyon, Barcelona land Eintracht & Rangers face Braga

West Ham are daring to dream of Europa League glory and will face Lyon in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, while La Liga giants Barcelona have been paired with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in the last eight, free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta will take on RB Leipzig while Scottish champions Rangers need to overcome Braga in order to remain in the hunt for a prestigious prize.

With major silverware almost within touching distance for all of those left in the competition, the race is on to book a place in a Seville-based final on May 18.

2021-22 Europa League quarter-final draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

West Ham have enjoyed quite the European adventure under David Moyes’ guidance this season, with Sevilla’s dreams of gracing a final at their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan home dashed at the last-16 stage.

The tough tests keep on coming for the Hammers, though, with Ligue 1 heavyweights Lyon next up for them.

Article continues below

Barcelona remain the side that every other team wants to avoid, with the Catalan outfit gracing this competition for the first time since 2003-04, but Eintracht Frankfurt will believe that they can claim the most notable of scalps.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already scored ten goals against Frankfurt during his career 👀#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/LsZoxhEJrF — GOAL (@goal) March 18, 2022

Their domestic rivals in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig, are also regulars on a Champions League stage, but they now need to find a way of containing Atalanta in order to remain in the hunt for ultimate honours.

Rangers have stunned Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the last two rounds and will feel that a place in the last four is there to be shot at after being paired with Braga.