Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face LASK as Inter tackle Getafe
Manchester United will face LASK in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Inter take on Getafe and Wolves will look to succeed where Arsenal failed against Olympiacos.
Europa League last-16 draw in full:
Istanbul Basaksehir vs FC Copenhagen
Olympiacos vs Wolves
Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter vs Getafe
Sevilla vs Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt/Red Bull Salzburg vs FC Basel
LASK vs Manchester United
