Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face LASK as Inter tackle Getafe

The Red Devils must overcome Austrian hopefuls to prolong their European adventure, while Rangers need to navigate a route around Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United will face LASK in the last-16 of the Europa League, while Inter take on Getafe and Wolves will look to succeed where Arsenal failed against Olympiacos.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Istanbul Basaksehir vs FC Copenhagen

    Olympiacos vs Wolves

    Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen

    Wolfsburg vs Shakhtar Donetsk

    Inter vs Getafe

    Sevilla vs Roma

    Eintracht Frankfurt/Red Bull Salzburg vs FC Basel

    LASK vs Manchester United

