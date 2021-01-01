How to watch Manchester United vs Villarreal in the Europa League final LIVE from India?

United have a realistic chance of grasping their first piece of silverware in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era...

Villarreal are all set to take on Manchester United in a bid to lift the UEFA Europa League trophy at the Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Poland, on Wednesday.

After four semi-final defeats, the final will mark Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first time managing the Red Devils in a showpiece event. Having finished second in the Premier League, United will be looking to win their second Europa League title since Jose Mourinho won it in 2017.

Similarly, the Yellow Submarine will be looking to break their major trophy drought after several semi-final appearances over the last 15 years, with Unai Emery looking for his fourth Europa League title since 2014, having won the cup thrice with Sevilla.

Here's how you can watch Villarreal vs Manchester United in India.

Where to watch or stream the Europa League final

The UEFA Europa League in India is telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 27 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Man Utd Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)/SonyLIV

Europa League Final Preview

Mason Greenwood’s stellar form in the last few weeks along with the presence of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba means Solskjaer has some big selection decisions to make in attack ahead of the final.

Skipper Harry Maguire remains a serious doubt since hobbling out of the win at Aston Villa on May 9, with Bruno Fernandes expected to be handed the captain's armband. Anthony Martial, too, is not expected to recover from a knee injury in time.

Villarreal went down 2-1 against Real Madrid on the final day of the La Liga season, as a result of which they finished seventh and failed to qualify for the Europa League through La Liga. However, they are with an opportunity to earn a direct a spot in the Champions League should they win the Europa League.

The club have been sweating on the availability of winger Samuel Chukwueze and defender Juan Foyth as the duo haven't been in action since their injuries in the second leg of the semi-finals against Arsenal. Emery does however have Mario Gaspar to count on at the back, with Yeremi Pino and Manu Trigueros on the wings. With Vicente Iborra unavailable on the long haul, Etienne Capoue returns after serving his ban.

Villarreal's Road to the Europa League Final

Villarreal topped Group I of the Europa League with 16 points to reach the knock out stage. In the round of 32, the Spanish club defeated RB Salzburg 4-1 on aggregate and then got the better of Dynamo Kyiv in the round of 16 whom they thrashed 4-0 on aggregate. In the quarterfinal, Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 over two legs.

The Yellow Submarine booked their ticket to Poland after sending Arsenal packing 2-1 on aggregate.

Man Utd's Road to the Europa League Final

Manchester United joined the 2020-21 Europa League campaign from the round of 32 after finishing third in the Group H of the UEFA Champions League behind PSG and RB Leipzig. The Red Devils had defeated Red Star Belgrade (4-3 aggregate) in the round of 32 and then got the better of AC Milan in the round of 16 (2-1 aggregate). In the quarterfinal, they defeated Granada 4-0 over two legs.

United are in the final after an 8-5 aggregate win over AS Roma.

