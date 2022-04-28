Europa Conference League Wrap: Dessers at the double for Feyenoord, AS Roma hold Daka-less Leicester City

Feyenoord recorded a 3-2 victory over Olympique Marseille in Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final first leg fixture, with Cyriel Dessers bagging a brace for the Dutch top-flight outfit.

Unbeaten in their last five fixtures in all competitions, the Dutch elite division outfit went into the game full of confidence while hoping to brush aside the Ligue 1 outfit.

In an electric start to the five-goal thriller, Dessers missed a clear-cut chance to put the hosts in front after blazing a close-range shot over the bar, while Ofir Marciano denied Bamba Dieng on the other side.

Nevertheless, the Nigeria international made amend for his earlier miss by putting Arne Slot’s men ahead - firing past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda courtesy of Luis Sinisterra’s back-heel assist.

Three minutes later, the French elite division side leaked their second goal as Sinisterra’s deflected shot sailed inside the net after being picked by Reiss Nelson.

In the goal-laden first half, Dieng reduced the deficit in the 28th minute after profiting from a pass from Cedric Bakambu for his first-ever goal in Europe.

Five minutes before the half time break, Marseille levelled matters when Marciano could only palm Matteo Guendouzi’s ball across the box into the path of Gerson to smash home.

It took Feyenoord just 10 seconds into the second half to regain their lead in a defensive horror show from the visitors. Duje Caleta-Car’s sloppy back-pass was intercepted by Dessers to get his second of the game.

With that, the former Genk striker has now overtaken AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham as the competition’s highest goalscorer with 10 goals.

Man-of-the-match Dessers could have scored a hat-trick a few minutes later, albeit, Mandanda made a fine save at his near post to deny him.

After featuring for 82 minutes, the 27-year-old was replaced by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

On the other hand, Dieng got substituted for Arkadiusz Milik in the 85th minute, whereas Bakambu came off at half time for Pape Gueye.



Getty



Elsewhere, Leicester City bounced from a goal deficit to settle for a 1-1 draw against AS Roma at the King Power Stadium.

Still lamenting their 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the Serie A, Jose Mourinho’s men travelled to England aiming to tame the Foxes.

The Italians took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini was set up by Nicola Zalewski.

Seven minutes after the hour mark, Brendan Rodgers’ men levelled matter as Gianluca Mancini turned the ball inside his own net.

Ademola Lookman was named in the starting XI but he was replaced by Ayoze Perez in the 83rd minute, whereas Zambia international Patson Daka was an unused substitute.

Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced for Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute but Cote d’Ivoire prospect Wesley Fofana played from start to finish.