The Azzurri captain exited in the first half of a 3-0 win on Wednesday over Switzerland in Group A

Roberto Mancini said Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini will need to undergo further testing after limping off injured in a 3-0 win over Switzerland in the Euro 2020 group stage on Wednesday.

Mancini said he hopes it's nothing serious but admitted he will not be sure until Thursday.

The centre-back left after just 24 minutes, but the Azzurri still managed to thump their Swiss counterparts with their second straight three-goal effort.

What has been said?

“We’ll see tomorrow and hope it’s nothing serious,” Mancini told RAI Sport.

Centre-back Francesco Acerbi, who replaced Chiellini, blamed the taxing scheduling for professional footballers on his team-mate's problem.

“This is what happens with a tournament after a long season, there is fatigue, you have to be always ready when called upon," Acerbi said.

“I didn’t even have a second of warm-up. I saw Chiellini seemed fine and then all of a sudden he took off his armband and needed to come off."

Italy keeps up record-breaking attack

The Azzurri recorded their first three-goal game at a European Championship in their first group stage appearance vs Turkey and then did it again on Wednesday.

Article continues below

“We try to attack and defend as a team, that’s why we score many goals and concede so few," Acerbi said. "It’s been going well so far!

“There might be three or four sides in the tournament who have better talents or individuals, but I said before the competition started that there was something in the air with this group. I think we can go far.”

Further reading