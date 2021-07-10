Euro 2020 final: Polack reveals where England vs Italy will be decided

The former K’Ogalo tactician predicts a very close contest between the Three Lions and the Azzurri as they face off in the final

Steven Polack has revealed the key areas that will decide the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England on Saturday.

The Three Lions made it to their first-ever major final in 55 years after defeating Denmark 2-1 while Italy booked their place in the final to be staged at Wembley after eliminating Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time in the other semi-final contest.

Former Gor Mahia coach Polack has explained the team that will take full control of the midfield and have a solid defensive line will carry the day.

What has been said?

“I believe the final will be won in the midfield and solid defending,” Polack told Goal. “The team that will perform well in those areas will win the day.

“England with the attacking players they have will cause Italy problems with the speed of the attackers making intelligent runs down the side of Leonardo [Bonucci] and Giorgio [Chiellini], but it is not going to be easy, as they are very experienced and good defenders.

“England have to be patient and focused because Italy are a well-organised team and are dangerous on counter-attacks but they also have a good pressing game.”

On which team he thinks will carry the day, Polack said: “During the tournament, Italy started well but declined a little in the last two games, so I believe England will win but it is going to be a very close game, especially tactically.

Will the trophy be coming home?

“It is going to be a very tough game; both teams defensively have been very strong throughout the tournament.

“If we look at the statistics, Italy have 11 goals for and two against and that is an average of 63.2 percent while England have 10 goals for and one against, an average of 53.5 percent.

“So if we go by the statistics, it looks like Italy have the upper hand, but at the end of the day, it is what happens on the day that counts.”

On England's chances to bring the trophy home after the long wait, the Briton tactician said: “I have a feeling it will come home after 55 years.

“Being the first time to reach a final for so long, the England players need to go out there and enjoy the game and express themselves.”