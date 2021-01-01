Etrude: Express FC target was to finish UPL first round on top

The Red Eagles midfielder explains their target for the first round in the league but insists they are satisfied with where they are

Express FC midfielder Abel Etrude has maintained their main target was to finish the first round of the Ugandan Premier League at the top of the table.

The Red Eagles ended their first-round of league matches with a 1-0 win against Police FC, a result that came after they had lost their 12 match unbeaten run in the top-tier following a 2-1 defeat against UPDF FC.

The win against the law enforcers saw Express finish in the third position with 32 points from 15 matches, four fewer than table leaders URA FC, who have 36 points while defending champions Vipers are second with 33 points.

Etrude, who was twice voted the man of the match during the first round, has maintained their target was to finish at the top of the log and also finish unbeaten but they will still take the third position because of the competitiveness in the league.

“The first round has up and downs but overall the team has done a tremendous job,” Etrude told the club’s social media pages.

“We wanted to end the first round as table leaders but we shall take third and come back better. As an individual, I couldn’t have asked for a better first round, two man-of-the-match awards, and the 12th match unbeaten run.

In a previous interview, Express boss Wasswa Bbosa explained how his team worked hard to defeat Police in the away match.

“First of all we planned for this game, the technical team has been watching their [Police] highlights, our plan worked well,” Bbosa told the club’s official website after the game.

“We didn’t want them to possess the ball which we did, we pressed more and used our chances, the boys [with tired legs] put their bodies on the line and we got the win.

“We are happy that we have ended the first round this way, we’re going back to strategise and become a better team in the second round.”

The game also saw keeper Denis Otim make his debut for the Red Eagles and speaking after the match, the custodian expressed his delight at keeping a clean sheet.

“I am so humbled to play my first game for the club, the result means a lot to me,” Otim told the same portal. “Winning on my debut and keeping a clean sheet, I am very humbled and honoured.

“I give thanks to the coaches and everyone behind us, as we go into the break, this win means a lot because we are going back to reorganize and bounce back stronger and better.”

Etrude won man of the match awards during the 1-1 draw against KCCA FC and the one 1-0 win against Kitara FC and he has also started in the 14 matches of the 15 played so far this campaign.