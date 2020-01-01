Eto’o, Drogba and Toure lead Africa’s tributes for Maradona

The Barcelona and Cameroon great led some of the continent’s stars to pay respect to the Argentine football icon who passed away on Wednesday

Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba and a host of other African football figures have paid tribute to late Diego Maradona.

The 1986 Fifa World Cup winner passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The Gimnasia manager had been hospitalised in November, days after celebrating his landmark birthday, after complaining of a low spirit and fatigue. He subsequently underwent surgery to treat a serious subdural hematoma.

On Wednesday morning, however, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Such sad news 😔



RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Hd4Al2wsj4 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) November 25, 2020

Legends don't die. They only take a rest #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/v8meSqcqqG — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) November 25, 2020

وداعا اسطورة كرة القدم في العالم ، وداعا مارادونا 🙏 pic.twitter.com/trTbH1kGPN — Essam El-Hadary (@ElHadary) November 25, 2020

For life legend ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/UQTFEulCWV — Habib Habibou (@HabibHabibou7) November 25, 2020

1/2 We have lost a legend and an icon. This is a very sad day for the football world. On behalf of the government and people of Liberia and in my own name, I wish to extend deepest condolences to the family, the people of Argentina and all lovers of the beautiful game for the pic.twitter.com/omk1jC1Pfr — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 25, 2020

2/2 death of the Great Diego Maradona. His extraordinary story as a kid who unshackled himself from the yoke of poverty and used his mastery of football to bring joy, inspired millions. May his soul rest in perpetual peace. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) November 25, 2020