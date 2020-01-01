Eto’o anticipates ‘dramatic game between Real Madid and Barcelona despite fans ban

The former Cameroon international feels the El Clasico showing will live up to expectations although it would be played behind closed doors

Samuel Eto’o is looking forward to a "dramatic" game between Real Madrid and his former club Barcelona on Saturday.

The game will be played behind closed doors as fans remained banned from match venues in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both teams have enjoyed success in the domestic front with Barca winning 26 La Liga titles while Real has clinched the trophy 34 times and are currently reigning champions following their success last season.

Barcelona have won 20 of their previous El Clasico meetings while the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu outfit have triumphed 14 times.

Although the encounter at Camp Nou will be played in an empty stadium, Eto’o believes the match will live up to expectations.

“Such a wonderful pitch without the fans it’s going to be a little bit strange,” Eto’o told Goal at the La Liga presentation Gala.

“This is a unique game and I am sure the players will do their best to do something dramatic on the pitch."

Eto’o also believes Youssoufa Moukoko could be a successor to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, given the impressive showings of the young forward for the club’s youth setup.

“[There’s] a young player who plays for Dortmund called Youssoufa Moukoko,” he said. [He’s] 15 years of age, and he’s the next top player, for me, after Messi.

“As Messi gets older, we could prepare the future of Barcelona very well.”

Eto’o spent five years with Barcelona before leaving for Italy to team up with Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer of 2009.

During his time at Camp Nou, the centre-forward scored 108 league goals in 144 appearances, amid other dazzling displays.

The former Cameroon international played a key role as Barca won a number of accolades, including three La Liga titles, two Champions League diadems, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana titles.

Eto’o also played for Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria and Antalyaspor and last featured for Qatar SC.



He first came into prominence as a precocious teen and made a handful of appearances for Real Madrid after playing for the 'B' team earlier.