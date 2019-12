Ethiopia, DR Congo and South Sudan withdrawals force Cecafa to revise fixtures

The groups have been reduced to three and preliminary fixtures have been changed after the three nations confirmed they will not be participating

The Cecafa Secretariat has been forced to revise fixtures of the upcoming Senior Challenge Cup after Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo withdrew.

The number of groups have also been reduced to two from the initial three and now Pool A has Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Kenya are in Group B alongside Tanzania, Sudan and Zanzibar. DR Congo, who were the guest nation had been pooled in Group B with South Sudan.

But due to their confirmation, that they would not be part of the December 7-19 tournament, Group C has been scrapped with Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar consequently moving to Group B.

The top two teams in either group will advance to the semi-finals which are expected to start on December 17.

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup revised fixtures:

Djibouti vs Somalia (Saturday, December 7, 2019, Kampala)

Uganda vs Burundi (Saturday, December 7, 2019, Kampala)

Zanzibar vs Sudan (Sunday, December 8, 2019, Kampala)

Kenya vs Tanzania (Sunday, December 8, 2019, Kampala)

Burundi vs Eritrea (Monday, December 9 2019, Kampala)

Somali vs Uganda (Monday, December 9 2019, Kampala)

Sudan vs Kenya (Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Kampala)

Tanzania vs Zanzibar (Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Kampala)

Eritrea vs Uganda (Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Kampala)

Burundi vs Djibouti (Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Kampala)

Djibouti vs Eritrea (Friday, December 13, 2019, Kampala)

Eritrea vs Somali (Friday, December 13, 2019, Kampala)

Kenya vs Zanzibar (Saturday, December 14, 2019, Kampala)

Sudan vs Tanzania (Saturday, December 14, 2019, Kampala)

Somali vs Burundi (Sunday, December 15, 2019, Kampala)

Uganda vs Djibouti (Sunday, December 15, 2019, Kampala)

Semifinals

Winner Group A vs Runners-up Group B (Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Kampala)

Winner Group B vs Runners-up Group A (Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Kampala)

Finals

Third place Playoff (Thursday, December 19, 2019, Kampala)

Article continues below

Final (Thursday, December 19, 2019, Kampala)