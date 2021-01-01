Essien: Why Chelsea will win Premier League title next season

The 38-year-old has thrown his weight behind his former club to clinch the English top-flight trophy next campaign

Michael Essien has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, given the caliber of players in the squad.

The Blues are enjoying a turnaround since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as manager of the side after Frank Lampard was relieved of his duty.

Their impressive performances have seen them advance into the Champions League final, booking a date with their Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Convinced by their fine showings, Essien believes the Blues will be a major contender for next season’s Premier League title.

"I’m going to say Chelsea win the league next season, based on how good they’ve looked since Thomas Tuchel has taken over,” Essien said as per the Mirror.

"They’re my first choice for the title, then it’s obviously going to be United, Liverpool and City who will be right up there with them.

"With the players Thomas Tuchel has got at his disposal, I think he’s got all the tools needed to challenge for the title next season

"If you look from the goalkeepers to the forwards, they’ve got big names all over the pitch. They’ve got it all.

"I love the fact that they’ve got Thiago Silva at the back, his experience really is vital to that team and he’s such a great name the younger players in the squad can learn from

"He commands the back line very well. But even without him, they’ve got Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, so they’re very strong in that area."

Essien spent nine years at Stamford Bridge and featured consistently for the side, amassing 168 Premier League appearances.

The former Ghana international helped the Blues to win a number of titles, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and League Cup among others.

Chelsea are currently fourth on the Premier League table and will hope to maintain a spot in the top four to guarantee their place in the group stage of the Champions League next season, although victory in the final of the European competition on May 29 could also automatically see them qualify for the next edition of the tournament.