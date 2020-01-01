Espinoza contributed to my torrid time at Vipers SC - Okot

The full-back failed to live up to expectations after signing in 2018 but he has revealed some of the reasons why

Former Vipers SC defender Fred Okot has explained why his tenure at the club was not as fruitful as expected.

Okot was signed by coach Miguel Da Costa in 2018 and featured prominently in the Kagame Interclub Championship in Tanzania before they were knocked out by Gor Mahia in the quarter-finals.

Okot, who left the club due to a serious knee injury, blames Da Costa's successor Javier Martinez Espinoza for his tough time at the club.

He says Espinoza's playing style meant he could not perform well for the club.

“I found Miguel [Da Costa] as the head coach at the club and we had a liking for each other plus he understood my game more. When we went to Tanzania, I played almost all the games of Kagame Cup,” Okot told Football256.

“[Javier Martinez ] Espinoza had a defensive approach meaning he could not put me on the pitch, he had it in mind that I could always fly forward and leave the team exposed at the back and therefore he favoured [Bashir] Asiku or [Geoffrey] Wasswa ahead of me.

“I was frustrated and we soon fell out as our football ideologies collided. I am a defender but going forward is my strongest attribute, and I was often left out of the team for that.”

When Espinoza was sacked and replaced by Michael Ouma, Okot thought he had found a new lease on life under the Kenyan coach, but an injury to his right knee during a friendly match against Kyambogo United in 2019 ended his ambitions of a strong return to the team's starting XI.

“[Michael] Ouma was a big fan of how I interpret the game and he gave me a chance but unfortunately, I suffered a knee injury which ruled me out for a year and that was almost it for me at Vipers,” he added.

“I don’t want to commit myself to Vipers anymore, I think that’s enough, I want a new club and fresh environment. And above all, I want playing time.

“But now I am fit to play again as I began personal training in February this year and while working hard in this lockdown, I am also waiting for more offers from interested teams.”