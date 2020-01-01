Erradi: APR coach reveals why he signed ex-Gor Mahia striker Tuyisenge

The North African tactician explains what attracted him to sign the former K’Ogalo striker on a two-year contract

Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (APR Rwanda) FC coach Adil Erradi has revealed the reason he moved to sign striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

The striker, who was a free agent after parting ways with Angolan side Petro Atletico a couple of weeks ago, was unveiled by the Rwandan club on Friday after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

“APR FC have officially announced the signing of Amavubi national team striker Jacques Tuyisenge, after his exit from Angola's Petro Atletico de Luanda where he played for one year,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 29-year-old Jacques Tuyisenge has performed well for local teams in Rwanda, at Etincelles FC, Kiyovu Sports, Police FC, and outside Rwanda at Gor Mahia FC and Angola's Petro Atletico de Luanda.

“He has signed a two-year contract with the team.”

The Moroccan coach has now explained the features in the striker, which made him to go for his services and further said he was looking forward to working with him.

“Tuyisenge is a very skilled centre-forward, he is quick and strong with aerial balls. He is also good at game-reading, and that combination makes him a great asset to our ambitions for next season,” Erradi is quoted by New Times.

“He might need time to settle in the team, but I strongly believe he will be one of the best players in the league after he gels with his teammates on and off the field, which I think he’ll not find very difficult.”

On signing for APR, Tuyisenge said: “APR is a club that every player would wish to play for and I am very happy for this opportunity. I will do my best to bring success to the team and fans.

“I will not disappoint the faith the club put in me.”

On August 24, the Rwandan attacker confirmed he was not going to be part of Os Tricolores for the 2020/21 Girabola campaign.

“I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of the Petro de Luanda family,” Tuyisenge posted on his official Facebook page.

“It has been a great experience with you all. Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfil my potential here. I wish you the best in this continuing journey.”

The striker left K'Ogalo for Angola in 2019, after helping the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side win three league titles during his three-year stint.

Despite his exit, the Rwandan international affirmed K'Ogalo will remain part of his history as he left to join Atletico.

Tuyisenge arrived at Gor Mahia in January 2016 and became a regular goalscorer for the Kenya giants.