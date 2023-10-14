How to stop Erling Haaland? Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon tells team how to defend against Man City goal machine ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Unai Simon has revealed how Spain are planning to defend against Manchester City's goal machine Erling Haaland in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Simon reveals plan to stop Haaland

Will try to stop striker from entering the Spanish box

Spain one win away from qualifying for Euros

WHAT HAPPENED? Spain are just a win away from qualifying for Euro 24 as they face Erling Haaland's Norway in a qualifying game on Sunday. Ahead of the crucial fixture, Spanish Unai Simon remained cautious as he revealed how La Roja are planning to stop the Manchester City striker from scoring against them.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reports, Simon said, "We see how decisive (Haaland) is in the box in every game. Any ball Haaland touches in the box could be a goal, whether it's an aerial ball, a low one, left foot or right foot, he's a born goalscorer.

"We'll try to keep him as far from the box as possible, as far from our goal, and when he's in our area, make sure he doesn't touch the ball -- he's got an out-of-the-ordinary probability of scoring."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Spain faced Norway was in March 2023 when Haaland was out injured. This time around, the striker will aim to avenge that defeat and keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Euros.

The 23-year-old has got off to a flying start in his second season with the Cityzens having scored eight goals in 12 matches across all competitions thus far.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Spain on Sunday, Haaland will be back in action for Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League as they take on Brighton on October 21.