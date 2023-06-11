Debate: Erling Haaland should have won 2022-23 Champions League Player of the Season over Man City team-mate Rodri

Rodri was crowned 2022-23 Champions League Player of the Season on Sunday, but did his Man City team-mate deserve it more?

Manchester City completed a historic treble this weekend, beating Inter in the Champions League final to cap off an iconic season. Rodri was their hero on the night, cooly slotting home the game's only goal in the second half.

The Spaniard has been excellent for City this campaign, with his superb opener in their quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich setting the tone for a dominant victory. Even after netting two vital goals, his crowning as Champions League player of the season was not met with universal agreement on social media.

Many felt that his team-mate Erling Haaland had been cruelling overlooked. Haaland himself has enjoyed an excellent Champions League campaign, famously netting five times against RB Leipzig in the last 16 en route to clinching the tournament's Golden Boot with ease.

