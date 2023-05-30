Erling Haaland 'sent into space' to celebrate out-of-this-world season

GOAL launched a model of the Manchester City striker 21 miles into the atmosphere, before giving his super-fans a little piece of football history.

An interstellar climax to an out-of-this-world season: Erling Haaland has been sent into space by GOAL, with his likeness soaring over 21 miles (34 kilometres) into the atmosphere ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League and FA Cup finals.

Haaland, 22, had arguably the greatest debut Premier League season of all-time in 2022-23, with a record-breaking 36 goals for Man City - and 52 goals and counting in all competitions, averaging more than a goal per game.

The 3D model of Haaland took off from his place of birth, Yorkshire, and his space flight was over two hours. While it will take Manchester City fans many months to come down from their Premier League title win, Haaland touched back down in the UK relatively unscathed.

At the top of his space flight, Haaland experienced temperatures around −65°C (−85°F) and the model reached a speed of 200mph on descent.

The space flight was shared as a live stream on GOAL’s website and social channels on Tuesday May 30, with blast off at 1pm UK time (8am US EDT).

Haaland’s space-faring likeness was formed around his iconic zen celebration, with GOAL cartoonist Omar Momani providing the designs for Leeds-based Duke Makes to create the fantastic 3D model.

Sent Into Space masterfully coordinated the launch, which is part of the first edition of GOAL Galacticos - a celebration of elite footballers through innovation.

Five mini-Haalands were created, with GOAL giving them away to young fans at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend they were confirmed as Premier League champions.

Haaland himself signed one of the models, which will feature in another fan giveaway ahead of the 2023-24 season, when the Norwegian will aim to somehow better his perfect goalscoring year for reigning Premier League champions Man City.