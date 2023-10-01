'We will learn' - Erling Haaland sends message to Man City fans following shock Premier League defeat to Wolves

Erling Haaland has sent a message to Manchester City fans following their shock 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We will learn" says Norwegian

City stunned by Wolves

Arsenal clash looms

WHAT HAPPENED? It was an uncharacteristically disjointed afternoon for City at Molineux, as an own goal by Ruben Dias and Hwang Hee-chan's second-half strike condemned them to a rare defeat. Haaland was kept in check by a superb home defensive effort led by veteran centre-back Craig Dawson. The record-breaking forward was contrite with fans after reflecting on the loss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Posting on Instagram, Haaland said: "Always grateful for your support. We will learn from yesterday and make sure we do better next time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Haaland hopes that normal order will be restored soon, the rest of the league will be encouraged by some of the chinks that may have appeared in the treble winner's armour. With Rodri still suspended for next weekend's blockbuster against Arsenal at The Emirates, rivals will be hoping that City may yet drop more points soon.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND CITY? City's next chance to 'do better' comes in the Champions League Wednesday night with a trip to an RB Leipzig side, whose style proved fairly accommodating for Haaland last term.