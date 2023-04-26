Erling Haaland makes history! Man City striker lets his hair down to break Mohamed Salah's single-season Premier League goal record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland struck his 33rd goal of the season in the Premier League to write his name into the history books.

Haaland scores in win over Arsenal

Man City take charge of title race

Striker breaks another record

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland put the icing on the cake for Manchester City against Arsenal on Wednesday. The striker netted his team's final goal of a 4-1 win over the Gunners, scoring for the 33rd time in his debut Premier League campaign. The strike means Haaland has now broken the previous record held by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and tops the standings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester City striker has 49 goals in just 42 games in all competitions for City and will surely add to that tally before the season ends. Pep Guardiola's side still have seven Premier League matches left to play, will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final and face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has been directly involved in 57 goals (49 goals, 8 assists) in 43 matches in all competitions this season, 15 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, scoring or assisting every 58 minutes on average.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Manchester City and Haaland are back in Premier League action on Sunday at Fulham.