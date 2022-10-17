Eriksen warned Spurs have ‘plan of action to stop him’ as Man Utd star prepares for reunion with former club

Christian Eriksen has been warned by Ben Davies that Tottenham have “a plan of action to stop him” ahead of their midweek trip to Manchester United.

Danish playmaker used to play for Tottenham

Davies aware of threat midfielder poses

Needs to shake off a virus in order to feature

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs are due at Old Trafford on Wednesday for a heavyweight encounter that will see them looking to close the gap on north London neighbours Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. They will have a familiar face lining up against them, with Davies aware of the threat that Danish playmaker Eriksen will pose having previously featured alongside him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wales international defender Davies has said of being reunited with a former team-mate: "He's a world class player, any time he has the ball and has time he's very dangerous. So as a team I'm sure we'll watch him in the next few days and come up with a plan of action to stop him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen may not be as sharp as he would like when lining up against Tottenham as he was forced to sit out United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle through illness, with Erik ten Hag admitting that he cannot rule the 30-year-old in or out of his plans at this stage.

DID YOU KNOW? Tottenham have lost more Premier League games against Man Utd than they have vs any other opponent (38), while only against Chelsea (110) have they shipped more goals than them against the Red Devils (104).

WHAT NEXT? Spurs have suffered just one Premier League defeat so far this season, winning seven of their 10 games, and will pull 10 points clear of fellow top-four hopefuls United if they are able to claim another victory in Manchester.