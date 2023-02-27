Gary Neville heaped praise on Erik ten Hag for transforming Manchester United since taking over at Old Trafford.

Neville full of praise for Ten Hag

Dutchman transforms Man Utd

Won Carabao Cup, beating Newcastle in final

WHAT HAPPENED? United won their first trophy in nearly six years on Sunday as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. Red Devils legend Gary Neville was effusive in his praise for Ten Hag as he pointed out how the Dutch manager has brought a change in the mentality of the entire squad and transformed them into a winning unit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: "Huge day for Manchester United. Casemiro is at the heart of it but really it's about one man having transformed this team from whiners into winners in such a short period of time Erik ten Hag - what a job that he's done. Players that we'd given up on, players that we thought shouldn't play for Manchester United again, they're still out there performing at a really high level.

"They've got a spirit, they've got a fight and they've got a real chance of coming back and winning trophies beyond this again because you can see something emerging with him. They've got a spirit, they've got a fight and they've got a real chance of coming back and winning trophies beyond this again because you can see something emerging with him. He makes good decisions in matches, his subs in the second half were critical in making sure United saw this game out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Carabao Cup secured, United remain in the race to win three more trophies. They are in the round of 16 of the Europa League, knocking out Barcelona, and have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup. In the Premier League, they are eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Carabao Cup champions will now face West Ham United in a fifth-round FA Cup tie on March 1.