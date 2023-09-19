'He's a big talent' - Erik ten Hag has no regrets about signing Rasmus Hojlund over Harry Kane for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted that Rasmus Hojlund is a "big talent" and he has no regrets about missing out on Harry Kane.

Kane was a top target for United

England international joined Bayern Munich

United had to settle for Hojlund

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was heavily linked to a move to Old Trafford in the summer before he joined German giants Bayern Munich for €100 million (£86m/$110m) and United had to settle for Rasmus Hojlund instead. Before Ten Hag faces Kane in the Champions League he was asked if he regrets missing out on his priority target.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No," replied the United manager when asked by one of the reporters. "I think we’ve discussed it. I don't think we have to repeat this bit. We are happy with Rasmus. In the first game, he was injured. He played against Arsenal, he's had a start (against Brighton), and now we have to integrate him into the team. You can see he's a big talent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch manager also revealed that he had a chat with Marcus Rashford so that he could link up better with Hojlund after he was found guilty of not passing the ball to Hojlund on several occasions during their 3-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend.

"Yes, absolutely,’ he added. "How can the two benefit from each other? But they have to know each other and that process just started.

"But, at the same time, we need results. It has to go hand in hand. We learn from every training and every game and we reflect. Of course, we need that as a coaching staff but we have seen Rasmus and Rashy together, they are talking about how they can benefit from each other.

"You can see that discussion and interaction is going on the pitch, you can see that connection is there and they will get the routines there."

WHAT NEXT? United will be keen to start their continental campaign on a winning note against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening after a disastrous start in the Premier League where they have lost three of their first five matches. However, the odds are heavily stacked against them as they have landed in Germany with just five defenders excluding centre-backs Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.