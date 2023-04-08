Erik ten Hag issues Luke Shaw injury update ahead of crucial run of Man Utd fixtures

Erik ten Hag provided an update on Luke Shaw's condition and revealed when he could return to action for Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international full-back limped off the pitch in the 37th minute against Brentford in midweek due to a hamstring injury as Tyrell Malacia replaced him.

While giving an update on Shaw's condition, Ten Hag suggested that the defender's injury will be monitored but remained hopeful that he would return sooner than expected.

WHAT THEY SAID: After being asked about how long Shaw could be out for and the nature of the injury, Ten Hag told reporters: "Second part of this question, we don't call, it is personal. The first - I don't think in this moment but we have to see how it progresses. I think he can [be] back quite quickly."

The manager was also asked if he is worried about the defender's condition, to which he replied: "In this moment no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old has been a regular starter under the Dutch manager this season as he appeared in 37 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will next take on Everton in a Premier League clash on Saturday.