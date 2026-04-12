Perr Schuurs delivers a crystal-clear assessment of his years at Ajax

Perr Schuurs was under contract at Ajax from 2018 to 2022, spending his entire senior career to date under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag. The centre-back, currently a free agent after leaving Torino, spoke highly of his former manager on Sunday’s edition of Goedemorgen Eredivisie.

Hans Kraay Jr. asked what kind of manager Ten Hag had been for him. “I had him for several years. I’ve had a few managers, but Ten Hag was the best,” the defender replied without hesitation.

“I wasn’t always in the starting XI, and it’s easy for players to label a coach ‘bad’ when that happens. But Ten Hag is excellent tactically and knows how to build a team,” Schuurs explained. He won three Eredivisie titles under the coach in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Schuurs could have left Fortuna Sittard for PSV at the time, but the now 26-year-old centre-back felt more at home at Ajax, so he opted for Amsterdam.

“I did have an initial chat with PSV,” he reveals. “But my father said, ‘Go and look at Ajax again.’ I spoke with Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar, and that immediately struck a chord. It felt different.”

“That feeling after the talks made me sign, and I’ve never looked back,” says Schuurs, who left the Johan Cruijff ArenA in 2022 with 95 appearances for the club.

Schuurs describes his Ajax spell as “successful”: 95 appearances over three seasons, competing with Matthijs de Ligt and Jurriën Timber, now at Manchester United and Arsenal. “I made mistakes and had good and bad games, but I believe I proved myself at Ajax.”