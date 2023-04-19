Erik ten Hag labelled a 'dictator' as bitter former Bayern Munich academy prospect claims he was denied loan transfer by Man Utd boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been called a "dictator" by former Bayern Munich academy prospect Riccardo Basta.

Ten Hag was Bayern youth coach between 2013-15

Former player Basta labelled him a "dictator"

Claims Dutchman denied him loan move

WHAT HAPPENED? Basta featured for Bayern at youth level between 2014 and 2017 but never made a first-team appearance, and has been scathing in his assessment of the current Red Devils boss, who coached him in his first year with the Bundesliga giants. The 28-year-old midfielder admits that he did not have a good relationship with Ten Hag, and has also claimed that he denied him the "chance of accepting a specific loan offer from abroad".

WHAT THEY SAID: The 28-year-old German, who is now playing his football for VfB Garching in the Oberliga, Germany's fifth tier, said in an interview with Sport1: "Personally, I didn't have a good bond with Ten Hag. He was almost like a dictator. He had a plan and we players had to follow it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basta also accused Bayern officials of making guarantees over his future that proved to be false, adding: "After all, every child dreams of becoming a professional footballer. And I was very close to this dream at Bayern. I was fooled. I was made false promises. After my first contract extension, he told me that they were counting on me and that they were planning with me. [It was clarified that] I will be a link between the first and second teams. I should also be in the squad from time to time. Of course I thought that was great. But at the end of the day nothing arrived from it."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Far from a bitter-sounding Basta, who is languishing in the deep depths of German football, Ten Hag will be preparing his fourth-placed United side to take on Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.