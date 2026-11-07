‘We lost all the duels!’ - Furious Maresca blames lack of intensity for Forest shock

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca was left fuming after his side suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. The Italian tactician pulled no punches in his post-match assessment, highlighting a complete lack of physical presence from his star-studded squad.

Advertisement

City boss points to physical failures

Liam Delap starred with a brilliant double to hand Nottingham Forest their first home Premier League victory of the season, putting down a sluggish Manchester City. Capitalizing on basic defensive mistakes from the visitors, Forest built a two-goal first-half cushion through Jair Cunha and Delap. Although Rayan Cherki gave City a lifeline after the break with a stunning half-volley, sparking a dominant spell for the visitors, Delap crushed any hopes of a comeback by polishing off a lethal counter-attack with a spectacular finish.

Reflecting on the performance immediately after the final whistle, the Italian manager was scathing regarding his team's lack of bite in the opening forty-five minutes. 'First half when you don't match intensity and lose all the duels it's difficult,' Maresca told Sky Sports. 'Then when we want to react, it's too late. In this kind of match, you need to match intensity and win duels, otherwise it's always complicated. First half we were not good enough in terms of duels, second balls - we lost all of them. Then when we went to react we were 2-0 down and in football that is always complicated.'

The manager’s frustration was evident as he broke down the specific moments that led to Forest’s clinical goals, each seemingly stemming from a lack of defensive concentration and physical resolve. He further elaborated on the tactical breakdowns by saying: 'The first goal we are trying to play, build. The second one we lost duels in the middle of the pitch then the third one we lost the duel at the edge of their box. We need to match intensity in these kind of games.'

Injury concerns and tactical struggles

To compound City’s misery, Maresca was forced into significant defensive changes at the interval, which disrupted the team's rhythm further. Both Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol were withdrawn, leaving the backline vulnerable to Forest's direct counter-attacking style.

Advertisement Advertisement

The outcome leaves second-placed City six points behind leaders Arsenal - who earned a 1-0 win over Hull earlier in the day - while Forest moved two points clear of the relegation zone in 16th. Crucially, the result also pushed Manchester United into the bottom three for the first time this late in a Premier League season.

Related Topics

Addressing the half-time switches, Maresca explained: '[Marc] Guehi asked for a change because of injury - he had a problem in the first half. [Josko] Gvardiol also during the week had a small issue. First half we were not good enough, we did not match what this kind of game requires.'

Delap haunts former club in Forest win

Delap proved to be the protagonist of the afternoon, scoring two sensational goals to secure the victory for Forest. The former City academy graduate showed exactly what his old side was lacking, displaying a combination of raw power and clinical finishing. Notably, his 18th-minute strike put Forest two goals ahead, marking the earliest Manchester City have found themselves trailing by two in a Premier League match since November 2019 against Liverpool (13th min).

Advertisement

Despite the setback, Maresca attempted to remain philosophical about a slump that has seen City drop points against Aston Villa (2-1), Brighton (1-0), and now Forest, noting the volatile nature of top-flight football. He remarked: 'It's football. We won the first seven in a row and that's never happened and now we've lost three in a row - it's football. We have to try to be better game after game.'

A steep learning curve for the squad

The transition under Maresca appears to be hitting its first major roadblock as the players struggle to adapt to the rigorous demands of his system when faced with high-pressing opposition. Things will not get any easier after the international break, with City returning to action against Fulham on November 21 and Napoli in the Champions League on November 24 - both at home - before a colossal showdown against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 29.

Advertisement

When asked if the group was still in a development phase, Maresca replied: 'Absolutely - I didn't know them before and now it's three or four months that we are together. I think they need to know me and I need to know them. It's a learning journey. We know what we do well but we need to understand what we are not doing well and try to improve it.'