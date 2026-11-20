Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has called for a sense of perspective as his side prepares to return to Premier League action against Fulham. Following a dip in results before the international break, the Italian tactician is determined to shield his high-profile stars from mounting external pressure.

Advertisement

Finding stability amid the noise

Reflecting on the recent run of results, Maresca emphasised the need for a measured approach, particularly after a spectacular start to his first Premier League season in charge of City, which saw him guide the team to a record seven consecutive wins - the best start to a managerial reign in the competition's history. However, City suffered three defeats in their following matches before the international break, which ends with Saturday's home clash against Fulham.

'I think there is always a reason why you win a game or you lose a game, no doubt. But it is a matter of balance,' Maresca explained. 'We were not perfect at the beginning when we were winning games and we've not been so bad when we lost the last three games. So that's why it is a matter of finding the right balance between the two things. And again, with the new players, a new manager, it is part of the process.'

Maresca is well aware that even the most successful seasons are rarely without obstacles. He reminded supporters that adversity is a natural ingredient in the hunt for silverware. 'In all of the season when you achieve something important, you also go through difficult moments. I was here in the Treble season and we had some bad moments. It is normal and it is part of the season to drop some points, even more when you start something new like in our case with a new manager, new players and everything has changed.'

Standing by Donnarumma

Individual scrutiny has intensified during the break, particularly regarding Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper endured a challenging period with the national team in the UEFA Nations League, notably committing a high-profile error that allowed France to take the lead in Italy's 3-1 victory, before conceding four goals against Belgium. He has also made several costly mistakes for Manchester City during the 2026-27 season, including an error against Aston Villa that allowed Nicolas Jackson to score, leaving his near post exposed against RB Leipzig as Ridle Baku found the net from a tight angle, and facing criticism for his performance in City's 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca offered a full defence of his number one, acknowledging the errors while pointing to his shot-stopping qualities. 'He has been good,' Maresca said of Donnarumma. 'I think with the international team, he made a mistake in the build-up. But in Italy he was the man of the match in the game, he made many good saves. We made some mistakes in the last games. Gigi was part of that. He is aware. Hopefully he's not going to make any more mistakes. He is going to start against Fulham.'

Related Topics

Addressing the price tag pressure

The spotlight has been equally bright on Enzo Fernandez, who joined City from Chelsea in a move worth around £125 million. The Argentine midfielder has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice and providing one assist, with his performances coming under close scrutiny following his expensive switch from Stamford Bridge.

'We won games with Enzo on the pitch. I know when there is a defeat we are all looking forward for the reason why and sometimes we think it's this or that,' Maresca added. 'Sometimes probably we need more balance, different players on the pitch. It depends on the game. But we won games with Enzo, we lost games with Enzo. It's not just Enzo. I can't control what we pay for the players. People can think he's not going to make any mistake ever. He's a human being and he is going to make some mistakes.'

Advertisement

One step at a time for City

As the business end of the year approaches, Maresca is refusing to be drawn into discussions regarding the title race or potential trophy hauls in 2027. Manchester City currently sit third in the Premier League table on 21 points, just one behind second-placed Brighton and six adrift of reigning champions Arsenal. However, the City boss has installed a 'game-by-game' philosophy, focusing entirely on the immediate task of overcoming a stubborn Fulham side.

'Winning on Saturday [against Fulham] is my main target. I like to go game by game,' he stated clearly. 'I don't like to think about February or March. I like to be focused on the next one and then we will see when we arrive in March and the end of the season where we are and we can set our targets and goals.'