‘Enyeama still better than Uzoho’ – Super Eagles fans roast keeper after Ghana dump Nigeria
Nigeria fans have been left divided after goalkeeper Francis Uzoho conceded the away goal that enabled Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals on Tuesday.
The Super Eagles needed a win in the return leg play-off fixture at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja having secured a 0-0 draw in the first meeting at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but they instead drew 1-1 to allow the Black Stars to qualify on the away goals rule.
What caught the eyes of many Nigerian fans is how Uzoho, who turns out for Cypriot side Omonia FC, failed to deal with a shot from Ghana’s Thomas Partey in the 10th minute.
The Arsenal midfielder received a pass from the left side and from outside the box, he unleashed a right-footed effort which Uzoho failed to stop, as it sneaked through his legs for the vital away goal.
Nigeria fans now believe they are yet to get a world-class goalkeeper since Vincent Enyeama retired from international football on October 8, 2015, having managed 101 caps for the Super Eagles.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Uzoho’s howler.
Another fan has wondered how the 23-year-old Uzoho has managed to keep his spot in the Nigeria squad while another fan blamed all Super Eagles keepers for letting the nation down.
Meanwhile, another fan feels Maduka Okoye, who plays for Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam, on loan from Premier League club Watford, and Uzoho, should not wear the Super Eagles colours again.
Other fans feel Uzoho should shoulder the blame for Nigeria failing to make it to Qatar.
Do you agree that Nigeria have suffered to replace Enyeama and that Uzoho is to blame for Partey’s goal that denied the Super Eagles the World Cup slot?
