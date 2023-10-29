English players are taking over Europe! Stat shows incredible impact Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane are having at Real Madrid & Bayern Munich respectively

Three English players were on target for their respective clubs in three different European leagues on Saturday in this century.

English players dominating Europe

Three English players scored in three different leagues

Bellingham and Kane in form for Real Madrid and Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? English footballers are dominating European leagues at the moment with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scoring regularly for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively this season. Saturday, in particular, was a unique day in football history as three English footballers scored in three different European leagues for the first time in century.

Kane netted a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's thumping 8-0 win over Darmstadt while Bellingham's brace helped Real Madrid come back from behind to clinch the season's first Clasico 2-1. Another English youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand, who is on loan from Manchester City, alsonetted the solitary goal in Reims' win over Lorient in Ligue 1.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With his hat-trick against Darmstadt, Kane is now the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have more than 15 goal involvements. In nine outings he has scored 12 goals and registered five assists. Bellingham, on the other hand, has now netted 10 times in as many La Liga games, which is more league goals than Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane ever registered in a single season.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti's side will be next seen in action against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5, while Thomas Tuchel's men will next face Saarbrucken in the first round of DFB Pokal on Wednesday.